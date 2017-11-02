Hey! Mariah Carey Dipped Her Boobs in Concrete

Mariah Carey did one of those things where they dip your hands and feet in concrete at the TCL Chinese Theater. There’s probably an official and ceremonious word for that, but for the sake of brevity and indifference let’s just call it the “handy dip” because who cares. Mariah is rarely seen these days without two or three manservants propping her up like an Egyptian slug goddess, so it was nice to see her standing on her own for 10 seconds.

I know Lee Daniels is best friends with Mariah, but I found it interesting that Mariah had her full-time manservant/boyfriend Brian Tanaka sit behind the rope amongst the common folk. Was he put in time out for botching her coffee order? Did she fear he would have seized an opportunity for fame by slipping his thumbprint onto her concrete square? Who knows…