So Who Wants To Lock Eyes With Henry Cavill While He Works Out?
Last week, my increased efforts to toss our man-loving audience a… bone (Kill me. Kill me in my sleep.), I came across Mr. Clean’s cartoon butt bringing the sploosh and Jason Momoa throwing axes. This week, I have really weird, prolonged eye contact with Henry Cavill while he does knee exercises? I’m trusting Just Jared on this one, so don’t look at me. Or Superman, which I did and now can’t stop wondering if he needs a roommate. We’ll play video games, spot each other, have tickle fights, drink beer, it’ll be chill. Super chill.
Tickle fights? Don’t gaslight me, bro.
