So Who Wants To Lock Eyes With Henry Cavill While He Works Out?

henry cavill

Last week, my increased efforts to toss our man-loving audience a… bone (Kill me. Kill me in my sleep.), I came across Mr. Clean’s cartoon butt bringing the sploosh and Jason Momoa throwing axes. This week, I have really weird, prolonged eye contact with Henry Cavill while he does knee exercises? I’m trusting Just Jared on this one, so don’t look at me. Or Superman, which I did and now can’t stop wondering if he needs a roommate. We’ll play video games, spot each other, have tickle fights, drink beer, it’ll be chill. Super chill.

Tickle fights? Don’t gaslight me, bro.

Another compromising video, another day on the Road To Recovery. #RoadToRecovery #JoggingOnMyBack

A video posted by Henry Cavill (@henrycavill) on

Another compromising video, another day on the Road To Recovery. #RoadToRecovery #JoggingOnMyBack

A video posted by Henry Cavill (@henrycavill) on

THE SUPERFICIAL | AboutFacebookTwitter

Photo: Getty

Tags: Henry Cavill, Video
9