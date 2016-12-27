Best of 2016: Heidi Klum Topless

Welcome to the magical time of the year when The Superficial phones it in during the holidays by shamelessly farting out Best Of posts for cheap and easy clicks. It’s practically tradition.

May

I’m too lazy to go back and count how many years in a row that Heidi Klum topless has made the Best Of posts, but I’m pretty sure it was all of them. Every single one. And she’ll keep doing it until humanity no longer walks the earth because she discovered the center of the maze, and the center told her that an European outlook on nudity is where it’s at. Also, something about an “Arnold” liking German women? It was weird. She doesn’t like to talk about it. (Yup, I’m still making Westworld jokes. One trick pony, folks.)

Posted: 5.19.16

Original Post: Heidi Klum Is Topless Again

Runner Up: Jessica Simpson Still Has Those Breasts

THE SUPERFICIAL | About • Facebook • Twitter

Photos: AKM-GSI