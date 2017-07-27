Heidi Klum Doing Things Yacht’ta Know About

Here we have Heidi Klum in a bikini with her 30-year-old boytoy/manslave looking pretty damn good for a 44-year-old mother of four. She’s in Saint Tropez with a loads of other climate woke celebrities for Leonardo DiCaprio’s “save the iceberg dead ahead” fundraiser. Besides a picture of Billy Zane doing a Titanic reunion photo with Leo and Kate, no news about what happened at the gala has really made it to common ears, so I’m going to assume that Heidi here is splashing off a massive hangover from drinking one too many jager-bombs with some sheiks who mistook her for Pam Anderson (she’s huge over there). Yep, that’s definitely what happened…