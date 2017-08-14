Heidi Klum Eating Ice Cream in a Bikini and Other News
Also…
Katy Perry has rumors swirling after being photographed riding on the back of Orlando Bloom’s bloomstick. [LaineyGossip]
Video of Tom Cruise eating shit while doing a stunt for the new Mission Impossible movie. [WWTDD]
Aaron Carter can’t stop crying every time people talk to him. [PageSix]
Kendall Jenner is still banging Blake Griffin. [EvilBeet]
The Cult of Duggar did something weird again, if that’s your thing. [HollywoodGossip]
Usher is still denying he had sex with that woman who wants a lot of money for not getting herpes. [Dlisted]
No verdict yet in Taylor Swift v. Gropey McGrabbybutt, but the courtroom sketches continue to molest our senses. [People]
Paris Hilton has 5,000 handbags while children starve – happy Monday! [Celebitchy]
A compilation of celebrity tweets responding to Donald Trump’s weird relationship with David Duke. [TooFab]
