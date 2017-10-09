Harvey Weinstein Would Like to See You in His Hotel Now…

Last week when everyone learned the truth about Harvey Weinstein being a skeezy massage monster, I said that all of this would probably go away because the guy has bazublins of dollars and is friends with some of the most powerful people in the country. I made that assumption because, most of the time, people with tons of money are able to buy their way out of anything short of murder. I was wrong…

Over the weekend, more people have come forward to call out the producer for being a piece of shit. Even his own brother has turned his back on him.

Harvey was fired from Weinstein Co. yesterday, but that’s where my bullshit detector starts to tingle…

The Board of Directors of The Weinstein Company just issued a statement: “In light of new information about misconduct by Harvey Weinstein that has emerged in the past few days, the directors of The Weinstein Company … have determined, and have informed Harvey Weinstein, that his employment with The Weinstein Company is terminated, effective immediately.” (from TMZ)

If you believe that the board of directors didn’t know anything about all these “bathtub meetings” for decades, you might as well be dumb enough to believe that an early morning hotel powwow with Weinstein isn’t going to involve a hairy fat guy in a bathrobe asking you to massage his ass. While Harvey Weinstein’s career is down the same drain he wanted Ashley Judd to sponge his back over, Rose McGowan is exacting her revenge beyond the guy who put his grubby sausage fingers on her.

“I’m calling on the board to resign effective immediately,” McGowan told Hollywood Reporter. “And for other men to stop other men when they are being disgusting.” “Men in Hollywood need to change ASAP,” she added. “Hollywood’s power is dying because society has changed and grown, and yet Hollywood male behavior has not. It is so not a good look … The men of Hollywood need to know they own no woman.” Almost half of The Weinstein Company’s all-male board has resigned since the publication of the explosive Times report. Just four of the original nine board members (which had included Weinstein himself) are believed to remain. They include Weinstein’s brother Bob Weinstein, co-founder of the company. (from HuffPo)

Few things are more satisfying than watching an empire fall, especially one that is built on false machismo and run by gross, fat white guys. While the remaining board members of Weinstein Co. claim they are going to rebrand and keep on keepin’ on, complicity is never a good look for a business that makes gazoobles of money. I also doubt they’re ever going to get away with a “questionable casting choice” again without people getting skeptical that Harv is still lurking around at company parties…