All This Harvey Weinstein Mess Will Go Away Because Money

I was not surprised one bit to learn that the water had finally boiled over for Harvey Weinstein after decades of sexual harassment rumors. The Miramax and Weinstein Co. producer has become notorious for “meat dealing” okay actresses like Mira Sorvino, Blake Lively, and Sienna Miller onto the A-list as “Harvey’s Girls.” Everyone has known for years that there was Mad Men-esque misogyny going on in Weinstein’s office and it was only a matter of time before his horndog reputation graduated from an insider whisper to a national headline.

Fearing for their careers, women who were harassed by Weinstein were simply to afraid to try and take down the megaproducer in public. The NY Times has since uncovered dozens of internal accounts, settlements, and complaints that were brushed under the rug over the years. The following excerpt from a memo written by a former assistant who was asked to rub down this dude’s naked hog-body in a hotel room pretty much embodies everything…

I am a 28 year old woman trying to make a living and a career. Harvey Weinstein is a 64 year old, world famous man and this is his company. The balance of power is me: 0, Harvey Weinstein: 10. (from NY Times)

With great power comes great responsibility and a far greater chance that you’re going to take sexual advantage of people in probably the most desperate and emotionally vulnerable industry on the planet.

Harvey has already recruited a team of lawyers that could probably fill a baseball dugout, including Lisa Bloom (who is fucking EVERYWHERE these days). Lisa, because she is a woman and good at making public statements that will get you out of trouble, has apparently been “coaching” Harvey on how to not to skeeze on every good looking actress or assistant that walks into his office. A claim that sends my bullshit buzzer into a tizzy considering they’re both way too busy to be giving each other sensitivity training.

Weinstein has preemptively stepped down from his position to work on his “lady skills” in feminist rehab or something stupid. He’s also blasting his female-friendly accolades and achievements everywhere to water down the fact that he will gladly give you a job if you suck his dick in a hotel room after breakfast.