At Least Harvey Weinstein Never Got to Eiza Gonzalez

Every time I hit refresh, another celebrity has come forward about their skeezy encounters with Harvey Weinstein. Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie just tossed their names in the hat this afternoon (they actually turned him down) while other ladies who weren’t so lucky are going public with full-blown rape accusations. Since that story is absolutely dominating the headlines and it’s making me sick, I’d just like to take a break and point out one of my favorite ladies in Hollywood who was not asked to give him a massage in a hotel room, Eiza Gonzalez.

Do you see irony in posting pictures of an actress’ large breasts as a diversion from a story involving a predatory misogynist who exploited female actresses for decades? I sure don’t. Boobs are the best!