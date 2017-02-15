Harrison Ford Almost Crashed Into A Passenger Plane

“Holy shit, how did I fucking get here? Look at all of those fucking colors! I fucking love drugs!”

Harrison Ford used to fly helicopter missions to assist firefighters battling wildfires in California, which was awesome and a noble civic duty. Unfortunately, time is a son of a bitch, and now he’s more like your grandparent who’s going to fucking kill someone if somebody doesn’t take his or her keys away. NBC News reports:

Ford, an experienced pilot who collects vintage planes, had been instructed to land on runway 20-L at John Wayne Airport in Orange County, California, but mistakenly aimed for a taxiway, instead. His plane passed over the top of an American Airlines 737 carrying 110 passengers and a six-person crew.

The passenger plane, AA Flight 1456, managed to depart safely for Dallas just minutes after the incident.

Ford, 74, was heard on air traffic control recordings asking, “Was that airliner meant to be underneath me?”

Air traffic controllers then informed Ford that he had landed on a taxiway rather than the runway — a violation of Federal Aviation Administration safety rules.

The FAA told NBC News that controllers gave Ford the proper landing instructions and that he read them back.

“Was that airliner meant to be underneath me?”

Yes, Harrison Ford, the FAA’s really into stunts now. Next week, there’ll be a pyramid of babies followed by an Olympic-sized swimming pool full of kittens. Consequently, the Catholic Church and PETA have joined forces, and now the pope’s a homophobic yet adorable pug named Bark Paul IV.

No, it wasn’t meant to be underneath you, earring-ed death from above. Stop flying!

Photo: Getty