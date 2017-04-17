Hans Zimmer Has The Coolest Jam Band Ever

After watching this video of Hans Zimmer and his space orchestra play the Inception theme at Coachella this past weekend, I feel like my entire world is collapsing around me and all I’ve ingested today is a chicken salad wrap and a cup of shitty coffee. I can only imagine the poor kid who thought it would be “dope AF #chella17″ to drop acid with Chad and Tiff before checking out some heady vibes only to accidentally stumble upon on this apocalyptic face-fuck of the senses…

Everyone who caught the performance is hailing it as the highlight of the festival. Since Coachella is more of a music conference than a festival, it looks like Hans may have bought himself a couple more dates to take his leather-clad string section of babes and his virtuosic drummer that looks like homeless Santa to a town near you.