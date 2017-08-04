Hailey Baldwin: Resting Model Face

Hailey Baldwin seems like the kind of girl who would walk out of a coffee shop if the barista informed her, “we’re out of soy milk right now”. Does that mean she’s probably a better than thou bitch? Not necessarily, I’m only insinuating that she loves soy milk. I’m not that much a dick, jeeeez! Now whether or not she would take to Twitter and claim they tried to kill her (like her buddy Jaden Smith) is a different story…

Anyways here she is rocking Maxim 100 cleavage and a dress that was tailored by Edward Scissorhands. Ya know, that’s what I love about fashion – you can take a boring grey maxi dress, cut a couple choice rips around the knee, and boom – a dress that captures both her beauty and her angst. Whisper it… fashion. Feels good, right?