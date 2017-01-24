Gavin Rossdale Wanted To Stay With Gwen Stefani? No Shit

As much as I like to get up on my soapbox, at the end of the day, I know this is a celebrity gossip site where we joke about meaningless, inconsequential shit. That said, I can’t help but see 90 headlines about the new Gavin Rossdale interview where he says he didn’t want to divorce Gwen Stefani and wonder how the hell that even counts as news. Seriously, is anyone at all surprised that the guy who got caught banging the nanny for three years thought he could still keep having sex with Gwen Stefani after that? He basically threw a live grenade at his dick and went, “Yup, that’ll stay attached. This’ll be fine. I was in Bush.”

Exhibits A, B, C, D in the People V. Of Course, Gavin Rossdale Wants To Stay Up In That, Are You Nuts?

THE SUPERFICIAL | About • Facebook • Twitter

Photo: Getty