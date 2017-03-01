‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2′ Used Fleetwood Mac On Me, You Bastards

True story. Not even an hour ago, I told Photo Boy that I’m ready for these things to be over with after I sat through Doctor Strange last night. Which was basically what if a Marvel movie fucked Inception, but starring Benedict Cumberbatch as a cheap-ass Tony Stark in a goddamn horrible costume with stupid hair. (Tilda Swinton however? The absolute shit.)

And then I watched the new Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 trailer, and of course, those assholes had to make the raccoon with a machine gun do things to the sounds of Fleetwood Mac’s “The Chain,” which is arguably one of the greatest songs of all time, so goddammit. Why do I even fight it? They could put Donald Trump in one of these movies, as the fucking hero, and I’d still be there puckering my nerd anus. “Is this like the pictures in my silly books? Yay! — Ah, God, it smells like steak and ketchup.”

Oh, and also, Kurt Russell shows up as Star Lord’s dad if anyone gives a shit. I did not.

Photo: Marvel/YouTube