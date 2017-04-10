Gordon Ramsay Treats His Kids Like They Forgot Rice In The Risotto

Gordon Ramsay has made one filet mignon of a fortune being an asshole on television. Forbes even had him on their list for highest-earning celebrities last year with a net worth of somewhere between 120 and 140 million sauteed clams. A father of four, Ramsay told The Telegraph that he basically treats his kids like a 1940’s granddad who walked everywhere uphill, both ways, and on fire when he was a kid and he wants them to do the same. When asked about where his cooking fortune would eventually wind up, Ramsay said:

“It’s definitely not going to them… And that’s not in a mean way; it’s to not spoil them. The only thing I’ve agreed with Tana is they get a 25 per cent deposit on a flat, but not the whole flat.”

In a day and age where getting tugged out of a celebrity C-section on Snapchat can land you a reality TV deal, I’m actually proud of this guy for keeping it real.

He also goes on to mention that the Ramsay kids don’t deserve to fly first class, because THEY ARE DIRT AND SHOULD NEVER BE ALLOWED NEAR A COCKPIT! YOU CALL THAT A CHANDELLE? I CALL IT DOG SHIT!

“I turn left with Tana and they turn right and I say to the chief stewardess, ‘Make sure those little f–kers don’t come anywhere near us; I want to sleep on this plane.’ I worked my f–king arse off to sit that close to the pilot and you appreciate it more when you’ve grafted for it.”