The LOVE Advent Videos We Missed

When we last left the LOVE Advent videos over a week ago, Hailey Baldwin’s butt was doing stuff. So here are the rest of the videos featuring Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Ashley Graham, Karlie Kloss, Elsa Hosk and some other people I don’t know. As for whether or not it’s a good idea to cram all of these in one post, let me ask you something: Are internet servers supposed to scream, and what does it mean if that’s followed by a whimper then a loud bang? That’s gotta be normal.

