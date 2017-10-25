George H.W. Bush: Sexual Harassment of the Day

This week I’ve been highlighting at least one sexual predator/general hogbody that’s been accused of some form of sexual harassment per day. Monday we had director James Toback, then everyone’s favorite diplomat Steven Seagal. Now we got ol’ 41 himself, George H.W. Bush. An actress by the name of Heather Lind, who was in that AMC show Turn about revolutionary spies, is claiming that Papa Bush helped himself to a handful of her ham during a photo op back in 2014.

In a since deleted Instagram post, Lind recounted how an old man in a wheelchair with vascular parkinsonism sexually assaulted her butt and told her ‘a dirty joke.’

“He didn’t shake my hand. He touched me from behind from his wheelchair with his wife Barbara Bush by his side. He told me a dirty joke. And then, all the while being photographed, touched me again. Barbara rolled her eyes as if to say ‘not again.’ His security guard told me I shouldn’t have stood next to him for the photo.” (from NY Daily News)

I don’t really get Heather’s angle on all this and perhaps that’s why her post has been since deleted. I’m all for calling out harassment and making powerful men feel the cold dick of reckoning, but c’mon Heather — own it. What was the dirty joke you heard from the 93-year-old? Did he mention something about Barbara’s stinky old vagina? You can’t just dangle that carrot and back out; we need substance. We’ll probably never get an answer, but at least we can look at the picture in question here.

While Bush is definitely responsible for his actions, at the end of the day I kinda think the real folks at fault here are the secret service members. If someone had just told her, “hey, this wheelchair-bound 93-year-old with slight dementia will probably grab for your ass if you put it right next to his face,” then maybe we wouldn’t be having this conversation. It’s like letting someone put their hand next to a crocodile’s mouth when you know that crocodile will take a taste because it was fine to bite like that back in his day.

A spokesman for Bush has apologized for the incident, claiming that he may have cracked a joke, he’s sorry for offending her, blah blah something along those lines of being insincere.

That being said if Heather Lind has been seriously affected by this assault, well… fuck, that sucks and I’m sorry. This all sucks. I hate writing about this shit every day. What ever happened to Aaron Carter’s delusions of grandeur while playing hamburger joints? Or Britney Spears being propped up like a puppet to make public appearances? While we here at The Superficial may find time at least once or twice a day to post scantly-clad celebrities (and the occasional stripper who has a good agent) for your ogling pleasure, that doesn’t mean we condone any kind of sexual harassment or victim blaming… even though I kind of did it up there.