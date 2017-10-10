George Clooney Weighs In on Harvey Weinstein

Over the course of the past few days, virtually everyone who has ever worked with Harvey Weinstein has come forward to confirm that he is one of the biggest horndogs on the planet. Since Weinstein was paying most of their bills with his movies however, they never looked into the “rumors” and let it slide for decades. George Clooney, who owes Weinstein for his big break in From Dusk Till Dawn, talked with the Daily Beast about how he’s been dealing with the news…

“I’ve heard rumors, and the rumors in general started back in the ’90s, and they were that certain actresses had slept with Harvey to get a role. It seemed like a way to smear the actresses and demean them by saying that they didn’t get the jobs based on their talent, so I took those rumors with a grain of salt. But the other part of this, the part we’re hearing now about eight women being paid off, I didn’t hear anything about that and I don’t know anyone that did. That’s a whole other level and there’s no way you can reconcile that. There’s nothing to say except that it’s indefensible.” (from Daily Beast)

It’s not hard to imagine hearing these kinds of rumors in the upper echelon of the Hollywood elite. It’s a scrappy business where people get eaten alive on an hourly basis. With that kind of desperation in the air, I can understand that people don’t really have the time or wiggle room to go white knight on every rumor they hear. A super rich guy is banging younger women? Cool. Is this your first time in a capitalist society?

“I don’t think that people were looking the other way; I think that people weren’t looking, because in some ways, a lecherous guy with money picking up younger girls is unfortunately not a news story in our society. So when you find out how much worse it is than you thought, then it’s a news story. And this is a big news story now. And I feel very bad for all of the victims. I mean, cornering a young anchorwoman in the kitchen and jerking off into a potted plant? That’s not just some rumor about Harvey hitting on a woman; it’s disturbing on a whole lot of levels, because there had to be a lot of people involved in covering that up.” (from Daily Beast)

It’s good to know that Clooney will draw the line at “jerking off into a potted plant” though…

On the other hand, maybe Clooney is simply on damage control to downplay the fact that he didn’t say shit. During all those Oscar parties, premieres, and production dinners — he never said a goddamn word when “Uncle Harv” made a comment about how he’d huff on the waitress’ underwear, but I don’t really believe that.

I agree with George that this isn’t a political issue no matter how bad Don Jr. wants to make it one. Just because Weinstein was a big donor to a lot of liberal agendas, doesn’t call for more of this syndicated “right vs. left” divisiveness that’s driving us towards another goddamn civil war. This isn’t a black and white political issue; it’s a fucking moral issue. The guy was a lecherous scumbag who had all the money in the world to get away with as much pickleplay as his little sausage fingers could handle. You have to be pretty dense to not recognize the irony in calling “leftists” amoral when there are plenty of receipts that it happens on both sides, but hey — that’s just locker room talk.