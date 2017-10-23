George Clooney And Matt Damon Try to Cover Their Asses by Denouncing Harvey Weinstein

“With all of this coming to light, what about your professional/personal relationship with Casey Affleck?”

“Casey who? Af- ffallack? Is he the guy from the workers comp commercials or something because, I don’t know who that is.”

Annnnnnnnnnnnnnd scene!

George Clooney and Matt Damon sat down with Michael Strahan on GMA to do some damage control over admittedly knowing about Harvey Weinstein’s years of sexually predatory behavior. (Well, I suppose they didn’t admit to knowing he was going as far as jerking off into potted plants at restaurants, but they are finally acknowledging the fact that he was indeed an asshole.)

George Clooney admitting that Harvey bragged to him about banging actresses, some being his friends, should be the smoking gun of a fat lie here. Why wouldn’t Clooney do something about that? Oh, because Harvey Weinstein was the “most powerful guy in Hollywood in the ’90s,” and he didn’t believe those women would sleep with this old fat guy? Please… This feels like the kind of ‘skirt around the issue’ type of wording that politicians use when giving press conferences.

As for everything coming out of Matt Damon’s mouth… Let’s not forget that he was a producer on Manchester by the Sea, a film that resulted in this…

CREDIT: Frazer Harrison/Getty

Sorry, George and Matt… You guys deserve to be roasted for this attempt at denying none of this Weinstein mess was done “out in the open,” like you say.

THE SUPERFICIAL | About • Facebook • Twitter