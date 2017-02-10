Matt Damon Almost Cried When George Clooney Told Him About Twins

“George, I said I’m pregnant. George? Call an ambulance! He’s not moving!”

If you haven’t heard the news by now, George and Amal Clooney have officially confirmed she’s pregnant with twins. Which apparently Matt Damon has known for weeks now and kept it a secret like that time Ben Affleck asked, “Hey. Do you think Tahm wears boxahs or briefs? I bet it’s fackin’ both. At the same time, Matty. At the same time…” Via MSN:

Damon opened up more about the baby news to ET Canada, revealing when Clooney first announced the news.

“I was working with him last fall, and he pulled me aside on set, and I mean, I almost started crying. I was so happy for him. And I was like, ‘How far along is she?’ and he goes, ‘eight weeks,'” the father of four recalled.

“‘Are you out of your mind?! Don’t tell anybody else! Don’t you know the 12-week rule?'” Damon said he shouted at his Oceans Eleven co-star. “Like, of course he doesn’t. ‘Just shut up, man.'”

What’s adorable about this news is that George Clooney is rumored to be taking a run at office but is still operating under the antiquated notion that you need to be a family man. When now we know that he should’ve stuck with being a poonhound, and made it extra rapey, because that’s a one-way ticket to the White House. “The Forgotten Man” will elect that shit right up, and his “Forgotten Wife,” too, because have I mentioned our country is a fuckbox of dumb yet today? It’s a wienerhole of stupid. We’re all going to die.

