George Bush & Michelle Obama Are Best Friends; What Is Happening?

george bush michelle obama

“Oh, Barack, can we keep him?”
“Honey, he’s just going to choke on pretzels and puke all over the carpet.”
“Heh heh, it’s true.”

Earlier this week, I read an article in The New Yorker about how the Oscars flub is further proof that our reality is a computer simulation whose handlers are either asleep at the wheel or working out some bugs. Which is the only explanation I can come up with for watching George W. Bush – goddamn George W. Bush – transform into a lovable scamp who tells Trump to go fuck himself and kicks it with Michelle Obama all the time. They’re like two peas in a pod! PEOPLE reports:

“She kind of likes my sense of humor. Anybody who likes my sense of humor, I immediately like,” says Bush, in an interview to launch his first art book and new exhibit, Portraits of Courage: A Commander in Chief’s Tribute to America’s Warriors, a collection of his paintings of post-9/11 war veterans.

“I can’t remember where else I’ve sat next to her, but I probably have a few wise cracks and she seemed to like it okay,” says Bush. “I needle her a little bit and around her, I’m fairly lighthearted. [The Obamas] are around serious people all the time and we just took to each other.”
Asked about that sweet moment at the Smithsonian, he says: “When I saw her, it was a genuine expression of affection.”

“I’ll never forget when I started dancing at that funeral – heh heh – and she turned to me and went, ‘If there weren’t cameras here, I’d whoop you until the white meat shows.’ I mean, that is funny. I like that. She actually did break my hand, too. Gosh, we have so much fun. Laura, we should have them over. — Laura? *waves hand in front of her still face* Took her pills again. Anyway, I just love Michelle.”

