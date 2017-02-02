Genevieve Morton In A Bikini Is The Crap We Missed
Welcome to Thursday’s The Crap We Missed featuring more of Scott Disick’s Miami ass parade, except I only picked shots of him somehow having a gut even though he’s 80 lbs (Read: Booze bloat) and throwing a football for apparently the first time in his life, because I’m that kind of special asshole. We’ve also got Rumer Willis’ granite chin, the return of Claudia Romani’s butt, and the second day in a row of Heidi and Spencer, because if our recent election somehow didn’t make it abundantly clear, than the return of these two to public prominence is surely the clear sign that we’ve entered a new Golden Age Of Morons. More proof: This person somehow still not taking your call ahead requests at Applebee’s.
Photo: Fame/Flynet, Getty, Instagram