Gal Gadot has told Warner Brothers that they can kiss their gazillion-dollar Wonder Woman franchise goodbye unless they sever all ties with sexual deviant and noted fuckboy, Brett Ratner. I didn’t realize that Brett Ratner had his fingers in the Wonder Woman pot, but I guess his company was involved in financing the film (as well as the DOA Justice League movie). When poised with the decision to choose Gal Gadot, who actually may be sunshine trapped in human form, or Brett Ratner, who looks like the kind of guy who uses the word “faggot” in the worst way yet calls sushi “soosh,” it should be a no brainer…

A source told PageSix:

“‘Brett made a lot of money from the success of Wonder Woman, thanks to his company having helped finance the first movie. Now Gadot is saying she won’t sign for the sequel unless Warner Bros. buys Brett out [of his financing deal] and gets rid of him.’ The source added of Israeli-born Gadot, ‘She’s tough and stands by her principles. She also knows the best way to hit people like Brett Ratner is in the wallet. She also knows that Warner Bros. has to side with her on this issue as it develops. They can’t have a movie rooted in women’s empowerment being part-financed by a man ­accused of sexual misconduct against women.’”

On a scale of an accidental butt graze on the subway to Harvey “watch-me-take-a-dump” Weinstein, Brett Radner has been called out by enough women to rank him up there with Uncle Harv himself. Over the weekend, Ellen Page called out Ratner for telling her to fuck another woman to help her “realize she’s gay” in front of the entire cast and crew of X-Men: The Last Stand.

Although that movie was utter dog shit, it still allowed Ratner to walk away and make a ton of money, continuing on as a major player in Hollywood. Oh, and he likes to pull his dick out and jerk off on people, which obviously THE GO-TO THING for literally all of these guys. Toss in some close ties to a cocaine trafficker if you’re still on the fence about this guy being a douche and let’s chalk this up as a win for the ladies.

It’s nice to see Gal pulling her proverbial dick out on one of these guys for once, though. I don’t see Warner Brothers trying to put up a fight with this whatsoever.

