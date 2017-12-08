Gal Gadot should have her own cooking show… one where she discusses the proper way to prepare one’s own heart for consumption. Maybe the set can have Wonderwoman shit all over it, but it wouldn’t be kitschy because the focus is the food. The cookware will be top of the line, sponsored products from KitchenAid and Le Creuset, but it won’t be rammed down your throat… The focus is the food on Hearty Hearts With Gal Gadot.

What I’m trying to say is that she could literally slab my body over a cutting board and walk me through a step-by-step tutorial on how to flambé my own heart. I’d allow it. She wouldn’t even need to use any extra wine in the pan because I’m already halfway in the bag… despite the fact that it’s only 9:30 a.m. Time is irrelevant when you’re blogging from a tree outside of Gal Gadot’s house.

