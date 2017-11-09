Kid From ‘Stranger Things’ Reminds Fully-Grown Adults That They Need to Relax

Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard, along with the rest of his cast, have been getting absolutely bombarded by hardcore fans who can’t seem to leave them alone. So much so that the 14-year-old had to go on Twitter to remind fully-grown adults that he and his friends are still just kids and don’t deserve to be harassed by geeks and their ridiculous demands. So to everyone who is still asking: no, Finn Wolfhard has no idea what that one standalone punk episode was about either, so stop following him into bathrooms and talking to him while he’s taking a shit.

Hey everybody! I don’t wanna ex-communicate anyone from this fandom, but if you are for real you will not harass my friends, or co-workers. Ya’ll know who you are. — Finn Wolfhard (@FinnSkata) November 8, 2017

Why I even have to tweet that, I don’t know. Anyone who calls themselves a “fan” and actively goes after someone for literally acting and doing their job is ridiculous. Think b4 ya type boiiii — Finn Wolfhard (@FinnSkata) November 8, 2017

Sure, it’s not like Finn and the rest of the Stranger Things cast are the first group of child stars to be inundated with the Beatles treatment, but fans need to realize that they are 1000 times more annoying than they used to be back before the autograph was replaced by the Snapchat selfie. Earlier this week Finn was blasted on Twitter for a video of him walking into a hotel and not stopping to say hello to the idiots who have nothing better to do than hang out on a sidewalk and stalk a 14-year-old kid. Immediately the bloodthirsty wolves of Twitter called him a little prick because their own childhood/adult lives suck and they need some way to project their rage on the internet. My life however, is so awesome that I don’t give a shit what this kid does in his spare time. It’s great, you should try it.

Will things change for Finn Wolfhard and his friends as they go through puberty under a public microscope? Pubably not… but at least we had a quick moment where a middle schooler reminded us that we’re all a bunch of assholes.

