‘Fantastic Beasts’ Director Defends Johnny Depp’s Abusive History… It Doesn’t Go Well.

The controversy surrounding Johnny Depp’s involvement in the Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald has been something that has been in my peripheral since it started. On one hand, Johnny Depp is a walking pile of mumbling scarves who used to get drunk and lay the smackdown on ex-wife Amber Heard (I’ll save you a click, here’s the video). On the other, Johnny Depp is a walking pile of mumbling scarves who did all that stuff and a lot of people have written him off as such and don’t care. Enter director David Yates, who thought it would be a great idea to remind everyone that since Johnny Depp doesn’t get drunk and throw wine bottles at him, it must not happen.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Yates stands behind his decision to keep Johnny Depp around for the movie despite a call by fans and general Depp-haters to have him removed. His reasoning is that because it was only one person who called him out for being an abusive pile of mumbling scarves (Amber Heard), then it doesn’t really count like all those other guys.

“’Honestly, there’s an issue at the moment where there’s a lot of people being accused of things, they’re being accused by multiple victims, and it’s compelling and frightening,’ Yates said. ‘With Johnny, it seems to me there was one person who took a pop at him and claimed something. I can only tell you about the man I see every day: He’s full of decency and kindness, and that’s all I see. Whatever accusation was out there doesn’t tally with the kind of human being I’ve been working with.’” (from EW)

Yates is basically pulling the “I never saw it, so it probably didn’t happen” method of victim blaming here. According to him, Johnny Depp can’t be a woman beater if he only beat one woman, especially since he’s such a nice guy on set… hmm… where have I heard this before?

This is the Warner Brothers PR machine at work here, people. Their executives are not letting another Ben Affleck scenario ruin another Justice League-caliber box office layup again before next year’s holiday season. Even though the movie “flopped” and still banked a couple hundred million, that probably makes their usual Christmas feel like Cratchet-level poverty. Until J.K. Rowling, the messiah of all Potter fandom, steps in and gives Depp her final blessing, this might not be the last we hear of The Scarves of Grindelwald.

