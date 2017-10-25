Everyone Went to Michelle Alves and Guy Oseary’s Wedding

Guy Oseary, the Israeli-American manager who got his start managing U2 at 17 years old, renewed his vows with Brazilian supermodel Michelle Alves, and the guest list was pretty ridiculous. In case you were wondering what Flea was doing standing naked on a balcony yesterday, this was the party he was (not) getting dressed for.

The couple has been married since 2006, but they felt it necessary to have a giant destination wedding in Rio to renew their vows… because that’s what people who broker $160 million 360 deals for Madonna do. He also has his fingers in the same half-billion dollar venture capital firm as his buddy Ashton Kutcher, who was obviously in attendance.

Anyway, the wedding’s guest list was absurd: Chris Rock, Demi Moore, Helena Christensen, Owen Wilson, Matthew McConaughey and his wife Camila Alves, Bono, and more.

According to People, Mila Kunis was not in attendance because she was doing publicity for A Bad Moms Christmas (WTF?). So, we’re just going to assume that Ashton Kutcher and Demi Moore exchanged a fair amount of cold stares from across a giant ballroom of famous people.

