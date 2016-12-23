Alright, folks, it’s a company holiday, so Photo Boy and I are jumping all over that shit. In the meantime, if you missed it, we dropped a huge holiday installment of The Most Important People on The Internet yesterday. Or if you’re in the mood for a longread, you can check out my review of Sarah Palin’s bullshit War on Christmas book, which is especially poignant now that our president-elect has announced we can say “Merry Christmas” again. Apparently, someone threw you in a burlap bag and tossed you over a bridge if you did before. Not sure how I missed that.

Happy Holidays!

THE SUPERFICIAL | About • Facebook • Twitter

Photos: Pacific Coast News