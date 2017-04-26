Erika Jayne Is Naked on Instagram *shudders* But It’s Actually Not That Bad

I’m proud to say that I’ve yet to watch a single second of Real Housewives of Anywhere, so when I first heard that someone named “Erika Jayne” was showing off her naked body on Instagram I just figured another porn star was about to make a pop-music crossover… I was kind of close.

A post shared by Erika Jayne (@theprettymess) on Apr 25, 2017 at 7:35pm PDT

Even though she’s clearly ripping off a the hepatitis-era Pam Anderson look, it’s great to see women be comfortable with their god-given bodies… Even if 45% of their body was factory issued… Whatever, she’s 45! Wow-wee! Speaking of empowerment and substance- I’m just going to invite you to check out her prowess as a lyricist in this song below.

Is this jazz? I think this is jazz…