Emma Watson Defends Her Tits

“Now she’s touching them and opening her mouth?! Bitch is bipolar!” – Fuckboys

Just mentioning the word “feminism” sends a certain kind of dude into a rage-frenzy that he normally reserves for when a Walmart cashier speaks to another customer in Spanish. So as soon as Emma Watson started advocating that other dudes should distance themselves from that kind of behavior – AKA started her own Cuck Factory – it was open season on everything she does for the rest of her life. Cut to #UnderTitGate in which people interpreted Emma Watson artfully exposing part of her boobs as her saying, “All that shit I said about equality before? Fuck all that because TITTIES!” So now she has to make another statement about it because somehow Emma Watson forgot that engaging with the internet is like struggling to get out of quicksand made out of lonely turds. Via Reuters:

“It just always reveals to me how many misconceptions and what a misunderstanding there is about what feminism is,” she said in an interview with Reuters.

“Feminism is about giving women choice. Feminism is not a stick with which to beat other women with. It’s about freedom, it’s about liberation, it’s about equality. I really don’t know what my tits have to do with it. It’s very confusing.

“I’m confused. Most people are confused. No, I’m just always just quietly stunned.”

I’m confused by a lot of things, but this one is crystal clear to me. Certain people are awful shitbags, and no matter what good intentions you have, they’re always going to find fault with them. Granted, that is almost 99% of what we do here, but we usually aim our cynicism at targets like Kim Kardashian or Lindsay Lohan. Not the girl who was in a bunch of children’s fantasy films and is suggesting men and women should be nice to each other. So if seeing part of her boob made you feel justified in attacking her, just repeat that back to yourself and let it sink in for a minute. “I saw her tits. I hate her now.” Might be time for some counseling, chief. *high fives Fish, scratches ‘virtue signal to feminists we hope to bang’ off To-Do list, sits back, waits*

THE SUPERFICIAL | About • Facebook • Twitter

Photo: Getty