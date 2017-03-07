We’re Talking About Emma Watson’s Pubes Now

It seems like the internet has been transfixed forever on whether or not Emma Watson’s tits count as feminism. However, not once during any of that did anyone stop and ask Emma Watson how she keeps her pubes so soft, you fucking jerks. The Huffington Posts reports:

The red carpet stunner recently shared her beauty routine with Into the Gloss, revealing one very curious product as a go-to.

“…I use Fur Oil,” Watson told Into the Gloss. “I’ll use that anywhere from the ends of my hair to my eyebrows to my pubic hair. It’s an amazing all-purpose product.”

Fur Oil is an all-natural blend of grape seed, jojoba, tea tree and clary sage seed oils that claims to soften pubes and banish ingrown hairs. Users say it “softens hair instantly” and recommend daily use for best results, though of course you don’t have to do anything at all to your pubic hair ― the choice is yours!

Wait a minute. “Fur Oil?” Oh, shit, I know where this is going. STOP THE BLOCKQUOTE!

The concoction was included in Goop’s holiday gift guide and retails at $39 a bottle, or roughly a six-month supply.

No! NO. No points for Gryffindor. Goddamnit, Hermoine. You were the chosen one! Is it the patriarchy if I say that this cancels Emma Watson’s feminism? Because I’m pretty sure this cancels Emma Watson’s feminism. Or makes her the human equivalent of a Pumpkin Spice Latte.

Too far with the last part? You’re right. That was uncalled for.

Photos: Getty