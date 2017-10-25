Emma Stone is Dating Someone From ‘SNL’ Now Too

Did you know Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield split? I didn’t. I thought they were just like a low-key, fun couple that had sex in places that aren’t in front of cameras. I guess they’ve been ‘on a break’ for like two years so that shows how much I know about people who I don’t actually know…

Anyway if you do think you have some sort of personal investment in celebrities like Emma Stone and actually go out of your way to keep tabs on their lives, have I got some news for you: Emma Stone is dating SNL writer/segment director Dave McCary.

From Celebuzz:

Two years after “taking a break” from her Amazing Spider-Man co-star, the 28-year-old is said to have found love with another man. According to the New York Post’s Page Six column, the La La Land star is dating Saturday Night Live writer and segment director Dave McCary. The publication claims the pair have been linked since June when the actress was spotted at the premiere of the 32-year-old’s independent movie Brigsby Bear, which stars SNL comic and Dave’s childhood pal Kyle Mooney. Emma, who is rumored to have first met the filmmaker when she hosted SNL last December, further fueled romance rumors this month when she reappeared on the NBC comedy sketch show as a surprise guest during longtime friend Ryan Gosling’s opening monologue. The actress was reportedly seen mingling with the cast and crew at the show’s after-party at New York City hotspot TAO.

That’s about all they got in terms of evidence. Some schmoozing and friendly carrying-on, but I’ll be goddamned if they can’t be compartmentalized! RELEASE THE HOUNDS OF RELATIONSHIP BONDAGE!! THE PEOPLE NEED CLARITY!!

What’s going on at SNL that’s getting all this A-list sexual action? First Lindsay Shookus scored fat batman, then Colin Jost crept into Scarlett’s web, now Emma Stone and this guy? Is it just because people who work at SNL don’t have to travel a lot? Do they see SNL as the ‘settling down’ of the showbiz dating pool?

I wonder how Andrew Garfield is handling this news…

