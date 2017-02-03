Emily Ratajkowski’s Struggle Is Real

In a single nude scene, Emily Ratajkowski had the ability to make Ben Affleck go nanny-ass crazy even though he’s married to a woman who will karate kick his manboobs right off. (Also, Robin Thicke’s mind? Melted it.) So, it’s kind of weird how Emily doesn’t understand why people tend to focus on her body, because ignoring it would be like visiting the Sistene Chapel to check out the pews. There’s no pews in there? Imagine that. The guy who just spent time ripping Instagram pics of boobs doesn’t know anything about Roman art history. Anyway, Emily did an InStyle interview where among a bunch of other reasonable stuff about being into feminist activism, art, and the entertainment business, she also said this:

“The main criticism that I get is ‘Aren’t you just conforming to a patriarchal standard of beauty?’” she says. “Well, this is just the body I was given. I didn’t do anything to it — it’s just my body. But even if I had altered it, that would be fine too.”

So here’s the deal. I write for a website called The Superficial that runs on pure clickified T&A, so I’m not touching any of that. Are you kidding me? Also, I finally get to use this in a post.

Please exit through the tit shop.

