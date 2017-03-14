Good Goddamn Morning To You, Emily Ratajkowski, And Other News

Nicki Minaj finally responds to Remy Ma. [Lainey Gossip]

Colton Haynes’s lavish ass proposal ceremony. [Dlisted]

Congratulations, you don’t have to know who Nick Viall is anymore. [TMZ]

TrumpCare is officially a flaming turd. [Newser]

Azealia Banks will literally cut a bitch. Namely her own sister. [Celebuzz]

There’s a Mischa Barton sex tape. Neat. [Celebslam]

I need to pay more attention to Dove Cameron. [Popoholic]

Ariel Winter is getting better at Photoshop. [Hollywood Tuna]

Doutzen Kroes and Daphne Groenveld had an ass-off. [DrunkenStepfather]

THE SUPERFICIAL | About • Facebook • Twitter

Photo: DKNY/YouTube