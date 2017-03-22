Ellen DeGeneres fingers door as cause of injury

Ellen DeGeneres revealed on her show yesterday that she’s gonna be down a finger for a few months — she broke one after tripping and falling into a door at her Beverly Hills compound. Ellen doesn’t do homes. She does compounds. Via E!:

“I broke my finger. I know what you’re thinking: ‘How can you host a show without the tip of my ring finger?’ I am not gonna let this thing beat me. I am not.” “So, you know how in gymnastics when you do a one-handed cartwheel and you have to spread the weight evenly between all your fingers? Well, I had two glasses of wine and fell into a door,” DeGeneres continued, adding that she and wife Portia De Rossi “were coming home from a dinner party” and were “almost at the front door” when the accident occurred. “The dogs were so excited to see us and I caught the lip of the top step. I was a foot away from the door and I fell into the door and it did something to my finger, I knew something was wrong.”

I’m not saying I don’t believe that Ellen broke her finger in a door, but . . . has anyone seen Portia de Rossi in the past few days? Is she able to walk?