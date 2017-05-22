Elle Fanning’s Side-Boob, Rita Ora’s Under-Butt, and Anja Rubik’s… Everything

Billy Bush broke his silence and promises that he’s not as big of a slime-ball as the Access Hollywood bus tape made him out to be. I sort of believe him. [HollywoodReporter]

Somebody needs to hold Drake accountable for the promise he made to the crumpled tissue-paper Celine Dion muppet. Boycott if her face isn’t tattooed on his side by next year. [TMZ]

Disney made an Avatar ride at Animal Kingdom and it looks like a day-glo version of “It’s A Small World” with video game footage or something. It opens this week if you live in Florida (God bless your heart if you do). [E.W.]

After almost dying from Lyme disease, Alec Baldwin is petrified of ticks around his family. I was honestly pretty baffled we haven’t cured this yet, then I remembered all the doctors it took to make this guy… yeesh. [PageSix]

I love Cher, she’s a legend, but everyone needs to stop acting like they practice santeria for her every day since she stepped off that aircraft carrier in the 80’s. Nobody’s that huge of a Cher fan. Wait… I’ve been to drag shows, I take that back- the excitement is warranted. [Dlisted]

Did you miss all of the boobs flopping around the Twin Peaks premiere last night? [TheSun]

David Tennant is Scrooge McDuck in the DuckTales reboot, but idiot rednecks think that Lin-Manuel Miranda’s involvement is going to turn their kids all multicultural and gay and junk- it’s a goddamn kids show… c’mon! [EvilBeet]