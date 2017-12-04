The Duggars Try to Hide Their Sin Baby

There is a theory that one of the girls who grew up in the baby-makin’ Jesus cult of Duggar was kept out of the family’s Thanksgiving picture on account of her sinful, premarital dickin’ (their words, not mine). Joy-Anna Duggar, who was forced into a shotgun wedding back in May, is pregnant with a baby that seems to be way further along than their marriage timeline warrants. People are noticing that she’s no longer showing off her belly on social media, a long-standing family tradition, because the internet knows it’s shit about baby bumps and called her out. Science be damned!

If you’re a moon-faced child molester who frequently disappeared during online pussy benders, say a couple Hail Mary’s and you’re all good to be in the family portrait, but Jim Bob Duggar will be God damned if some gawdless jezebel with a bastard baby is going to taint the purity of his family’s Instagram feed with her heathen ways.

