This Duggarfucker Is Begging for Money After TLC Fired Him

Derick Dillard is goddamn exhausting. Yesterday TLC gave him the slip after he thought it’d be Christian AF to remind a trans kid that she isn’t really a girl in God’s eyes, kissing the only real income he’s ever made goodbye. His wife, who now wears the pants in the family (despite it being against the rules of their baby cult), remains the only one with a steady income. Now Derick “Duggarfucker” Dillard is asking his Twitter followers for $10,000 to continue his “missionary work” — AKA fund his trip to tell people that being gay is shameful and that women are nothing more than baby ovens on standby.

“Following his abrupt departure from Counting On, Derick started a GoFundMe page to solicit funds for his studies at Cross Church School of Ministry. ‘BIG NEWS,’ the page’s description read. ‘I am currently serving through a program at my home church, called the Cross Church School of Ministry! I am so excited about this incredible opportunity for further ministry development, and I would like to invite you to share in this excitement with me.’ On the website, Derick claimed he needed $10,000 ‘for various missions opportunities’ like ‘trips for Gospel-advancement and humanitarian work in Northwest Arkansas, North America, and abroad’ in the next year. Derick raised $2,794 so far, but $2,694 of that was suspiciously pledged by a single anonymous donor immediately after the campaign was launched.” (from Celebuzz!)

So I guess D-Rock only had $2,694 laying around before deciding to ask his bible-thumping Twitter followers for a little extra cash to pay for beef jerky and gas at the same truck stop he frequents for “casual encounters” with fellow Christians in the second to last bathroom stall. I swear this dude has to be hiding something and it’s only a matter of time before either his wife leaves him (doubtful) or Josh Duggar shows him how to use the Internet to his advantage (much more likely).

I swore I wouldn’t bring this guy up anymore but who am I kidding… I’m a sucker for a good hypocrite.

