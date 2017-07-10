A few months after exploding on a bartender at a bowling alley, Shia LaBeouf took a sabbatical in Finland to research how to drink schnapps like a true hobo for art and stuff. Now he’s back and filming an indie movie in Georgia with Dakota Johnson and… drinking schnapps like a true hobo. TheBeef was taken in around 4 a.m. on Saturday morning for being a drunk asshole after nobody wanted to share their cigarettes. From Variety:

The Transformers star first began making a scene when he asked a bystander and an officer if they had any cigarettes to spare. Upon their refusal, “he became disorderly, using profanities and vulgar language in front of the women and children present,” says the SCMPD. “He was told to leave the area and refused, becoming aggressive toward the officer.”LaBeouf then ran to a nearby hotel, where he was eventually apprehended inside the lobby.

I don’t really buy the whole “women and children present” being an issue that late on a Friday night, but Savannah is the south so I guess these kind of “abominations” are considered “more ghastly than a junebug in your sweet tea” down there. I don’t mean to defend Shia here- he’s still in his angsty performance artist who has serious substance issues phase and it’s highly entertaining.

The best is this image I get of drunk Shia going Barry Sanders through a crowd to evade the cops and trying to hide in a hotel lobby. I bet he tried to do that thing in cartoons where he put on a fake mustache and picked up a newspaper to blend in.

“Sir! Have you seen a homeless-looking actor come through this lobby?”

*from behind a newspaper*

“No… I did see a revolutionary master of the avant garde, though… yea- he went thattaway.”

“Shia we can smell the schnapps, put the newspaper down and let’s go.”