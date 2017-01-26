Drew Carey’s Son Is The ‘Screw Our President’ Pyro Kid

Much to the chagrin of some of you, I follow politics closely enough to make stupid remarks about it in between bikini photos and the Kardashians. So imagine my surprise when I found out I missed this future George Washington if George Washington was an 11-year-old pyromaniac whose parents just let him roam the streets turning the world into ash. Via Death and Taxes:

Turns out Rage Against The Machine Jr. has a famous dad – It’s all falling into place, isn’t it? – who made sure to give the boy a stern talking to about saying “screw the president” to reporters. Oh, just that? TMZ reports:

Drew Carey’s son is the mystery kid from the Trump protest who claimed he started a bonfire and yelled, “Screw our president” … TMZ has learned.

News footage of the boy went viral after the inauguration eve protest in Washington D.C. — and we’ve confirmed it was 11-year-old Connor behind one of the night’s most memorable moments.

A source close to Drew tells us Connor got caught up in the emotions of the crowd around him, and he was in hot water afterward. We’re told Drew and Connor’s mom were upset about how he expressed himself to the reporter, and talked to him about his language.

Now if you’re like me, you probably thought to yourself, wait a minute, isn’t Drew Carey a Republican and this is probably some sort of adolescent rebelling? Nope, he’s not. He’s something even whiter.

A libertarian.

Donald Trump Is a Bad Person https://t.co/HA2YQbICqp — Drew Carey (@DrewFromTV) December 8, 2015

The enemy of my enemy is my friend. The enemy of my enemy is my friend. Don’t say, why didn’t the free market stop his son from being a pyro? Don’t say it…

Photo: Getty