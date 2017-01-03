Drake & JLo Is Probably Just A Publicity Stunt

Before we even had a chance to give them a nickname like DraLo, JLoke, or my personal favorite, Wheelchair Jimmy and the Ass Mountain Machine, Page Six is already reporting that Drake and Jennifer Lopez’s “relationship” is more than likely a publicity stunt for an upcoming single:

The pair was seen getting close in a series of posts from a party they billed as the “Winter Wonderland Prom” in Las Vegas on Thursday night, where they were seen grinding on each other, sharing a kiss on the lips, and then crowned king and queen of the prom. Several of the videos conveniently come with a soundtrack featuring vocals from both artists from their new song.

While the “Winter Wonderland Prom” was believed to be a video shoot for their yet-unnamed duet, a showbiz insider told us, “This relationship is fake, it is just a publicity stunt to publicize their record together. If Jennifer and Drake were really dating, they’d be way more private about it.”

Of course, this just adds fuel to the rumors that Drake is gay and on the DL, which is dumb because it’s 2017, so who really cares who’s having sex with who? Besides this entire site, but that’s different because I’m doing it for financial gain with no regard to the impact on others. My motives are pure. I’ve gazed into my soul and asked, “Now what am I going to do with all of this extra space? Goddammit.”

Can you say the same?

THE SUPERFICIAL | About • Facebook • Twitter

Photo: The Shade Room