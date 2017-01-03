Good Morning, Doutzen Kroes Bikini Photos, And Other News

Charlie Hunnam and Garret Hedlund are interchangeable. [Lainey Gossip]

Azaelia Banks went after Sia now. [Dlisted]

Donald Trump didn’t know shit until election night. Fuck off. [TMZ]

Why is this the first I’m hearing about Tumblr porn? [The Frisky]

No, George Michael didn’t kill himself. [Celebuzz]

Jesus Christ, this Eva Amurri story. [Newser]

Maria Menounos in a bikini. [Hollywood Tuna]

Jessica Alba’s butt wants to be found. [Popoholic]

I need to pay more attention to Hailee Steinfeld. [DrunkenStepfather]

