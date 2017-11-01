Donald Trump Jr. Was a Dipshit for Halloween

It’s only a matter of time before Robert Mueller indicts Donald Trump Jr. and sends his ass to federal prison with his foot in his mouth, but until then Junior is free to do all the idiotic shit his cold heart desires. The eldest son of Emperor Covfefe took his kids out for Halloween last night wearing a mask of his daddy and an American flag bodysuit. Apparently, the rules of “flag code” that Junior has had a huge boner for in the past don’t apply on Halloween, so that’s neat.

The fact that he walked around his upscale Manhattan neighborhood (which unanimously voted Clinton, mind you) dressed as Mr. Freedom: Trump Edition is a true testament of class. (If you’re unfamiliar with the lost gem of cinema that is Mr. Freedom, I highly recommend it.)

However, his shitty costume wasn’t even close to Trump’s biggest eye-roll of the evening. That came when he revealed he really doesn’t know what socialism is…

It’s never to early to learn about the differences between #socialism and #capitalism #maga #halloween #education A post shared by Donald Trump Jr. (@donaldjtrumpjr) on Oct 31, 2017 at 4:13pm PDT

Using his daughter as a prop to perpetuate bipartisan division, Donald Trump Jr.’s feeble attempt to troll anyone who wasn’t born on a golden toilet was ultimately a massive failure… And he used #education but doesn’t know the proper usage of ‘to’ and ‘too.’

You mean the candy someone else worked for, bought, and decided to be unselfish to share? https://t.co/sxh7o0Nngc — Steve Fackenthall (@muzicman52) November 1, 2017

You literally took her door-to-door demanding free handouts. https://t.co/DGwsw2a7MB — G. Willow Wilson (@GWillowWilson) October 31, 2017

My man, “socialism” was her getting that free candy in the first place. You taking half for reasons she can’t understand is capitalism https://t.co/w9x9zB0xLA — Elite Bear Agents (@Bearpigman) October 31, 2017

I just love it when people who *inherited their wealth* educate all of us on how unfair taxes are. https://t.co/t44Wcid3wl — Jordan Horowitz (@jehorowitz) October 31, 2017

Want more? These are really good. This is the best skewering I’ve seen since my fourth of July BBW BBQ…

Have her inherit money then lose it all on bad investments and have to get bailed out by the Russians. https://t.co/Cyhz5Ep1ik — Amy Berg (@bergopolis) October 31, 2017

Hey, you jerk. Maybe teach her to share with less fortunate kids who didn’t grow up wealthy real estate heirs simply by being born. https://t.co/THMiwhF1qR — Elizabeth Spiers (@espiers) October 31, 2017

She was given that candy for free. Halloween is already socialism, you malignant potato. https://t.co/JRcvEqg6ej — Jesse Berney (@jesseberney) October 31, 2017

Better idea: have her take out loans, use the money to buy and eat candy, then default and declare bankruptcy. That’s the Trump way. https://t.co/juVD1FMq2o — Craig Mazin (@clmazin) October 31, 2017

Take Chloe to a children’s hospital and let her unplug kids from dialysis and respirators so she can learn what it means to be a Republican. https://t.co/Yi6h2xfbwA — Ryan Adams (@filmystic) November 1, 2017

I’ll promise a kid 20 pieces of candy for cleaning her room then only pay her 3. It’s never *too early to teach her how Trumps do business. https://t.co/OOmx4qXIi6 — Anthony DeVito (@AnthonyDeVito) November 1, 2017

Even Harry Potter’s mom got in on it!

Fill her bucket with old candy left by her great-grandfather, then explain that she has more because she’s smarter than all the other kids. https://t.co/0lbhHYyFe4 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) November 1, 2017

You could TELL her you’re donating the candy to charity, but then really funnel 100k of it to yourself. (Ask Uncle Eric about that!) https://t.co/XXwns1ZLYa — Soledad O’Brien (@soledadobrien) November 1, 2017

