Donald Trump Jr. Really Wants To Be On ‘Saturday Night Live’

“Can’t you just force them to put me on, Uncle President Steve?”

“Doesn’t work like that kiddo.”

“But why?”

“It’s complicated and involves a centuries-old blood curse. You wouldn’t understand.”

Maybe Donald Trump actually isn’t talking to his sons who are running the bullshit trust that isn’t a trust that’s managing his massive portfolio which is already benefiting nicely from his Presidency. Or maybe this entire family is such a pure breed of narcissists that self-interest is literally the only thing they can focus on. I don’t know how else to explain why Donald Trump Jr. is begging to be on SNL while his rotten apricot that’s been shat onto a costume wig of a dad can’t stop tweeting about how much he hates the show.

In fairness, he does seem to have a good sense of humor about the whole thing, so maybe there is something to the idea of him joining the cast. But does he have headshots? I’m glad you asked.

First of all, he’s comfortable doing wig work, so that’s a huge plus.

Then, it turns out this guy has also been doing character work for years:

This one’s called “Psycho Backstage”

This one’s called “Psycho Next To Fuckface Dad”

This one’s called “Psycho In Lobby”

And this one’s called “Psyco Lacrosse Player” (Also could work for Prince of Persia parody. Very good game. I met Jake Gyllenhaal once. Nice guy. Handsome!)

Photo: Getty