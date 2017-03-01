‘Doctor Strange’ Is ‘Iron Man’ On Weed And Other News
Advertisement
Leonardo DiCaprio spends how much on his eyebrows?! [Lainey Gossip]
Lady Gaga is replacing Beyonce at Coachella. [Dlisted]
This is it. This is how America dies. [TMZ]
Bitch Boy blames Obama for all of his problems. [Newser]
Emma Watson’s no-selfie policy is actually pretty generous. [Celebuzz]
Good goddamn, Hannah Ferguson. [Celebslam]
Jessica Alba is cleavagey. [Popoholic]
Bella Thorne’s booty pump. [Hollywood Tuna]
Candice Swanepoel belongs in a bikini. [DrunkenStepfather]
THE SUPERFICIAL | About • Facebook • Twitter
Photo: Marvel/YouTube
Advertisement
Advertisement