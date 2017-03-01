‘Doctor Strange’ Is ‘Iron Man’ On Weed And Other News

Leonardo DiCaprio spends how much on his eyebrows?! [Lainey Gossip]

Lady Gaga is replacing Beyonce at Coachella. [Dlisted]

This is it. This is how America dies. [TMZ]

Bitch Boy blames Obama for all of his problems. [Newser]

Emma Watson’s no-selfie policy is actually pretty generous. [Celebuzz]

Good goddamn, Hannah Ferguson. [Celebslam]

Jessica Alba is cleavagey. [Popoholic]

Bella Thorne’s booty pump. [Hollywood Tuna]

Candice Swanepoel belongs in a bikini. [DrunkenStepfather]

THE SUPERFICIAL | About • Facebook • Twitter

Photo: Marvel/YouTube