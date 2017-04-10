This morning, Marvel took it upon themselves to remind everyone that they are about to go absolutely ape-shit in the box office this year with the new Thor movie. Now that “Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 2″ is looking like it’s going to be so big it might actually break into your house and raid your fridge, “Thor: Ragnarok” might do the same in November… because it’s pretty much the same movie. Could be worse though, right?

If you didn’t think Ben Affleck had enough problems already (he’s been wearing the same Patriots T-shirt for about three months), the new Thor is slated to be released only two weeks before the Justice League movie…