Demi Rose: Turkey Tits

British model Demi Rose has a lot to be thankful for… She’s finally getting the attention she so rightfully deserves with her own post on a high end T&A/occasional stupid opinion blog like this. Because we are a true excelsior of journalism, we felt it necessiary to make sure to bring you this cutting-edge crotch shot gallery on a day where you are fending off relatives you pretend to like for overcooked turkey and green bean casserole.

By the time you’re reading this, you’ve probably just stepped out of the dining room to get away from your drunk uncle who just decided to bring up the fact that Al Franken, like all those liberal deviants in Washington and Hollywood should be in jail for acting like a middle schooler, but Roy Moore is merely a patsy for the leftist agenda. It’s OK. Demi Rose is here to remind you that that’s all out of your control. Kind of like the control she has over her skirt when exiting an automobile.

