Demi Rose Mawby’s Cleavage Went to a Thing
Here’s Demi Rose, the tabloid-proclaimed “best bum in Britain,” looking a lot more put together than the last time we saw her when she was showing everyone on a sidewalk her vagina. Boobs will do that to ya’ after— sorry, booze. I mean to say that booze will do that to ya after a long night wearing… forget it.
Also…
Finally, some specifics—turns out Matt Lauer liked to show people his dick in his office and give people sex toys as gifts. [TMZ]
Real Housewife Bethany Frankel has a pretty rockin’ bod for a near 50-year-old. [Celebuzz!]
While I agree 100% with everything Q-Tip from A Tribe Called Quest had to say about the Grammys, I thought it was kind of desperate to rock the Tribe merch during the video… [HHMW]
Kate Beckinsale in leggings being a human. [DrunkenStepfather]
Garrison Keillor, the guy from NPR’s A Prarie Home Companion that is not Chris Thile got nailed for sexual harassment. [Pajiba]
Damn that Serena Williams and her financially savvy commercialization of her honeymoon for shameless promotion! [Celebitchy]
Emmy Rossum (Shameless) hanging out in a very small bikini. [Popoholic]
Even with a month left, there are already a bunch of “Best of” lists getting thrown around. Here’s the most liked Instagrams of 2017. [BreatheHeavy]