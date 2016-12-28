BEST OF 2016: Demi Lovato’s Butt

Welcome to the magical time of the year when The Superficial phones it in during the holidays by shamelessly farting out Best Of posts for cheap and easy clicks. It’s practically tradition.

July

In a surprising feat, Demi Lovato’s butt managed to edge out Kim Kardashian for the top spot in July. Which might have something to do with these bikini photos or entirely because of the Instagram pic below. the important thing is we all made important decisions surrounding a butt. Me, on whether I should post it on the internet for a living, and you, on whether to give up time from your life to stare at it. Good people do that.

A photo posted by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Jun 30, 2016 at 7:02pm PDT

Posted: 7.1.16

Original Post: And We’re Out On Demi Lovato’s Butt

Runner Up: Kim Kardashian Just Mowed Down Taylor Swift: A Tale Of Butthole

