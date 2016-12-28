BEST OF 2016: Demi Lovato’s Butt
Welcome to the magical time of the year when The Superficial phones it in during the holidays by shamelessly farting out Best Of posts for cheap and easy clicks. It’s practically tradition.
July
In a surprising feat, Demi Lovato’s butt managed to edge out Kim Kardashian for the top spot in July. Which might have something to do with these bikini photos or entirely because of the Instagram pic below. the important thing is we all made important decisions surrounding a butt. Me, on whether I should post it on the internet for a living, and you, on whether to give up time from your life to stare at it. Good people do that.
Posted: 7.1.16
Original Post: And We’re Out On Demi Lovato’s Butt
Runner Up: Kim Kardashian Just Mowed Down Taylor Swift: A Tale Of Butthole
