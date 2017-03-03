Danny Masterson Allegedly Raped Three Women: Report

According to a new bombshell report by Tony Ortega at The Underground Bunker, the LAPD has been investigating Danny Masterson for multiple rapes after at least three women came forward to Leah Remini with accusations that the Church of Scientology allegedly covered up the attacks. On top of that, the victims claim that the LAPD bungled some, if not all, of their cases thanks to the department’s alleged close ties with the church – combined with the fucked-up handling of rape cases in general – so you really should go check out the whole story (below) because it’s definitely worth a read. And while you’re at it, maybe ask yourself, wait, isn’t Danny Masterson best friends with anti-sex trafficking crusader Ashton Kutcher? And the answer is yes. Yes, he is. How about that?

LAPD Probing Scientology And Danny Masterson For Multiple Rapes, Cover-Up – The Underground Bunker

