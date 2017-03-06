Danny Masterson Handled That Rape Stuff Well (He Didn’t)

On Friday morning, Tony Ortega dropped an exhaustive report outlining how That 70s Show star Danny Masterson allegedly raped three women who were pressured by the Church of Scientology to keep quiet, according to the victims. However, after the women reached out to Leah Remini for help, she encouraged them to press charges, and here we are today. Which brings us to Danny Masterson’s statement, and if you guessed that he’s going to try and say Leah Remini made all of this up for ratings, here’s your Thetan cookie. TMZ reports:

Danny’s calling BS and says Leah is just trying to boost ratings for her show, ‘Scientology and the Aftermath.’ Danny’s rep claims Leah spoke to the ex-girlfriend, and after Leah’s show aired … the other 2 women contacted Leah too.

The rep goes on to say, “The alleged incident occurred in the middle of their 6 year relationship, after which she continued to be his longtime girlfriend.”

So let’s break this down:

1. The LAPD confirmed there’s an investigation. Whoops.

2. In the full statement, Danny Masterson’s rep lists a victim’s full name, which is a super fucked up thing to do. Because you know what Scientologists love to do? Harass the ever-living shit out of anyone who defies the Church and its levitating space lord Tom Cruise. May his bridge to stuff be clear or whatever.

3. Speaking of the church, yes, Hyde’s rep who clearly owns a copy of Rape Culture For Dummies, on the surface it does seem odd that a woman would stay in a relationship with a man who allegedly raped her. However, without even getting into the often hopeless cycle of domestic abuse, there’s actually a much simpler explanation involving your boy:

She stayed with him because they both belong to a cult that told her if she left, she’d have alien ghosts inside of her that make her the equivalent of goddamn Hitler. Which generally ends in ex-communication by everyone you know and love, and if you’re really lucky, also being shipped off to a prison camp, locked in the engine room of a slave ship, or just straight-up disappeared.

Does that answer your question?

